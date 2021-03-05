HAWL logo

HAWL Nine-Hole WGA

Game: Scramble

Date: March 5

Central Course

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Green Flight

First — 1, (tie) Maureen Ludlow, Judy Anderson, Frances Stanfield.

Second — 1, (tie) Jennifer Atkinson, Polly Henderson, Bonnie Schenck.

