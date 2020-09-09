Oak Hurst logo

Oak Hurst Senior Scramble

Date: Sept. 9

Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard

1, Terry Thedford, Wesley Bishop, Jerome Smith, Bud Cargo, Norris Buie, 59.75; 2, Len Teague, Phil Lee, Ron Swindell, Kirk Wimberly, Chuck Gamblin, 59.90.

