Hole-In-One
Ronnie Haile
Ronnie Haile made a hole-in-one on Thursday at Pine Springs Golf Course in Tyler.
Haile, playing from the Gold tees, aced the 120-yard No. 1 hole.
Witnesses were James Haile, Jim Murray and Jacky Kinard.
