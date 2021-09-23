Pine Springs Golf Club logo

Hole-In-One

Ronnie Haile

Ronnie Haile made a hole-in-one on Thursday at Pine Springs Golf Course in Tyler.

Haile, playing from the Gold tees, aced the 120-yard No. 1 hole.

Witnesses were James Haile, Jim Murray and Jacky Kinard.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.