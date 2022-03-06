Hunter Rudloff
BULLARD — Hunter Rudloff, a member of the Tyler Junior College golf team, made a hole-in-one during the TJC Spring Golf Invitational at Oak Hurst Golf Course.
Rudloff, a freshman from Stephenville, aced the 144-yard No. 14 hole. He was using a 9-iron.
It was his first ace.
Witnesses were Grayson Traweek, a TJC freshman from Stephenville, and Kimeky Gonzales.
---
Oak Hurst Senior Scramble
Date: March 2
Oak Hurst Golf Course, Bullard
1, Jeff Raimer, Jim Laughlin, Burt Ford, Billy Starnes, Nick Pham, 57.0; 2, Sam Simms, James Carmack, Dean Nichols, Carl Cason, Steve Jenkins, 57.6.
---
HAWL Nine-Hole WGA
Date: March 4
Game: Scramble
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Jennifer Atkinson, Stephanie Beard, Becky Collins, 39; 2, Gail Glaspy, Susan Hay, Deb Hill, 40; 3, Jennifer Lee, Candy Davis, Ann Dixon, 40; 4, Patsy Howell, Judy Anderson, Polly Henderson, 41.
---
HAWL MGA Two-Man Scramble
Date: March 5
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Flight 1 — 1, Conner Smith-Billy Adams; 2, Carson Middleton-Jared Johnson.
Flight 2 — 1, John Pena-Greg Waldron; 2, Travis Dowell-Rich Heller; 3, Clay Reagan-Dwight Thomas.
Flight 3 — 1, Bob Percival-Joe Waller; 2, Don Coughlin-Jeff Stone; 3, (tie) Jason Shaver-Ryan Merrell; RJ Collins-Jason Healey; 3, Rudy Waters-Tom Helfand.
Flight 4 — 1, Mike Frazier-Jack Mason; 2, (tie) Dennis Godoy-Evan Stanley; Ron Hill-David Beard.
Flight 5 — 1, Martin Robinson-Dennis Pivonka; 2, Bill Middendorf-Kenneth Greenhill; 3, (tie) Elmo Holmes-Ronnie Braud; Don Etheredge-Jeff Shamburger.
Flight 6 — 1, Bill Graham-Mark Cather; 2, Bill Edwards-Jack Tucker; 3, Mike White-Bill Cornelius.