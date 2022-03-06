Hunter Rudloff

TJC freshman Hunter Rudloff

BULLARD — Hunter Rudloff, a member of the Tyler Junior College golf team, made a hole-in-one during the TJC Spring Golf Invitational at Oak Hurst Golf Course.

Rudloff, a freshman from Stephenville, aced the 144-yard No. 14 hole. He was using a 9-iron.

It was his first ace.

Witnesses were Grayson Traweek, a TJC freshman from Stephenville, and Kimeky Gonzales. 

---

Oak Hurst Senior Scramble

Date: March 2

Oak Hurst Golf Course, Bullard

1, Jeff Raimer, Jim Laughlin, Burt Ford, Billy Starnes, Nick Pham, 57.0; 2, Sam Simms, James Carmack, Dean Nichols, Carl Cason, Steve Jenkins, 57.6.

---

HAWL Nine-Hole WGA

Date: March 4

Game: Scramble

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Jennifer Atkinson, Stephanie Beard, Becky Collins, 39; 2, Gail Glaspy, Susan Hay, Deb Hill, 40; 3, Jennifer Lee, Candy Davis, Ann Dixon, 40; 4, Patsy Howell, Judy Anderson, Polly Henderson, 41.

---

HAWL MGA Two-Man Scramble

Date: March 5

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Flight 1 — 1, Conner Smith-Billy Adams; 2, Carson Middleton-Jared Johnson.

Flight 2 — 1, John Pena-Greg Waldron; 2, Travis Dowell-Rich Heller; 3, Clay Reagan-Dwight Thomas.

Flight 3 — 1, Bob Percival-Joe Waller; 2, Don Coughlin-Jeff Stone; 3, (tie) Jason Shaver-Ryan Merrell; RJ Collins-Jason Healey; 3, Rudy Waters-Tom Helfand.

Flight 4 — 1, Mike Frazier-Jack Mason; 2, (tie) Dennis Godoy-Evan Stanley; Ron Hill-David Beard.

Flight 5 — 1, Martin Robinson-Dennis Pivonka; 2, Bill Middendorf-Kenneth Greenhill; 3, (tie) Elmo Holmes-Ronnie Braud; Don Etheredge-Jeff Shamburger.

Flight 6 — 1, Bill Graham-Mark Cather; 2, Bill Edwards-Jack Tucker; 3, Mike White-Bill Cornelius.

 
 

