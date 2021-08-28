HAWL Nine-Hole WGA
Date: Aug. 27
Game: Low Net
Central Course
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Frances Stanfield, 35; 2, (Tie) Deb Hill, 40; Susan Hay, 40; 4, Maureen Hudlow, 41.
Putts — 1, Frances Stanfield, 17.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 28, 2021 @ 6:05 pm
HAWL Nine-Hole WGA
Date: Aug. 27
Game: Low Net
Central Course
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Frances Stanfield, 35; 2, (Tie) Deb Hill, 40; Susan Hay, 40; 4, Maureen Hudlow, 41.
Putts — 1, Frances Stanfield, 17.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.