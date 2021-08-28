HAWL logo

HAWL Nine-Hole WGA

Date: Aug. 27

Game: Low Net

Central Course

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Frances Stanfield, 35; 2, (Tie) Deb Hill, 40; Susan Hay, 40; 4, Maureen Hudlow, 41.

Putts — 1, Frances Stanfield, 17.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.