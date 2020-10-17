MGA Red, White and Blue Bubba Tournament
Date: Oct. 17
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Red, White & Blue
Flight 1 — 1, Brad Weesner, 55; Travis Dowell, 61; Chris Hacker, 62.
Flight 2 — 1, Michael Frazier, 62; 2, (tie) Don Coughlin, 64; Jason Shaver, 64.
Flight 3 — 1, Jon Devereaux, 67; 2, (tie) Greg Burmeister, 68; Cedric Spillers, 68.
Flight 4 — 1, (tie) Greg King, 69; Steve Specht, 69; 3, Logan Smith, 71.
Flight 5 — 1, Randall White, 74; 2, (tie) Mike White, 75; Bill Middendorf, 75.
Red White & Gold
Flight 1 — 1, Jack Purl, 63; 2, Cliff Clay 65.
Flight 2 — 1, Jack Horn, 70; 2, Rick DeLong, 71.
Flight 3 — 1, (tie) Doug Jones, 74; Nick Sholars, 74; 3, (tie) Hal Riney, 76; Rod Fiedler, 76; Cal Shipman, 76.
Flight 4 — 1, Bill Cornelius, 76; 2, Rob Wheelock, 77.