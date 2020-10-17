Golf ball on tee

MGA Red, White and Blue Bubba Tournament

Date: Oct. 17

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Red, White & Blue

Flight 1 — 1, Brad Weesner, 55; Travis Dowell, 61; Chris Hacker, 62.

Flight 2 — 1, Michael Frazier, 62; 2, (tie) Don Coughlin, 64; Jason Shaver, 64.

Flight 3 — 1, Jon Devereaux, 67; 2, (tie) Greg Burmeister, 68; Cedric Spillers, 68.

Flight 4 — 1, (tie) Greg King, 69; Steve Specht, 69; 3, Logan Smith, 71.

Flight 5  1, Randall White, 74; 2, (tie) Mike White, 75; Bill Middendorf, 75.

Red White & Gold

Flight 1 — 1, Jack Purl, 63; 2, Cliff Clay 65.

Flight 2 — 1, Jack Horn, 70; 2, Rick DeLong, 71.

Flight 3 — 1, (tie) Doug Jones, 74; Nick Sholars, 74; 3, (tie) Hal Riney, 76; Rod Fiedler, 76; Cal Shipman, 76.

Flight 4 — 1, Bill Cornelius, 76; 2, Rob Wheelock, 77.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you