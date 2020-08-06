Hole-In-One
Jerry Kassaw
BULLARD — Jerry Kassaw made a hole-in-one on June 8 at Oak Hurst Golf Club.
Kassaw, using a 7-iron, aced the No. 17 hole.
It was his fourth career ace.
Witnesses were Burt Ford, Jesse Dixon and Tom Howell.
---
Oak Hurst Senior Scramble
Date: Aug. 5
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
1, Marc Ritthaler, Jim Watkins, Wayne Thigpen, Dean Nicholls, Norris Buie, 51.1; 2, Tim Storm, David McPherson, Phil Lee, Mickie McLaughlin, Carl Cason, 57.3.
---
Hollytree LGA
Diamonds in the Rough
Date: Aug. 6
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Cartier Flight — Gross: 1, Lina Acker, Michele Goforth, Shirley Cassol, 71; 2, Kathy Owen, Liz Weaver, Paula Schuyler, Darlene Collins, 73. Net: 1, Alice Schwing-Smith, Valerie Conerly, Rosa Herman, Debbie LeBlanc, 67; 2, Lori Daniel, Deb Ronsavall, Trish Phillips, Cindy Spier, 67.
Tiffany Flight — Gross: 1, Moise Allen, Carolyn Milford, Gina O'Neal, Reagan Clem, 73; 2, Joyce Middleton, Debbie Rolland, Susan Wright, Robbie Giannie, 76. Net: 1, Mitzi Sterritt, Kim Pickett, Suzanne Tinsley, Debbie Magee, 64; 2, Donna Hampton, Linda Davidson, Karen Gallini, Carol Jones, 67.
Piaget Flight — Gross: 1, Sherry Bunt, Mary Anne McKenzie, Cathey Weaver, Ann Oughton, 78; 2, Stacey Cloud, Jody Davis, Mary Moore, Tammy Bloxon, 82. Net: 1, Vicki Cella, Suzanne Patton, Gayle Gansfuss, Jill Litton, 64; 2, Linda Colvin, Pam Crews, Kathy Davis, Alyce Wyche, 66.
Closest to the Hole — No. 4: Mary Anne McKenzie; No. 6: Michele Goforth; No. 8: Karolyn Roy; No. 11: Jody Davis; No. 13: Frieda Sims.
Closest to the Line — 0-18 Handicap: Mary Moore; 19-36 Handicap: Barb Pennington.