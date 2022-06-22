Hole-In-One
Ronnie Haile
Ronnie Haile hit his seventh career hole-in-one on June 21 at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.
Haile, using a pitching wedge, aced the 100-yard No. 1 hole.
Mike Smith witnessed the ace.
---
Longview Golf Tournament
Ark-La-Tex Tour
Date: June 20
Wood Hollow Golf Club, Longview
Coed 7-9 (9 Holes) — 1, Kolby Kubiak, Tatum, 38; 2, Cooper Longview, 49; 3, Brooke Drennan, Longview, 51.
Boys 10-11 (9 Holes) — 1, Connor Hill, Longview, 44; 2, Greyson Akin, Carthage, 45; 3, Ronan McAteer, Longview, 47.
Girls 12-13 (18 Holes) — 1, Charley Burris, Diana, 118.
Boys 12-13 (18 Holes) — 1, Tucker Garwood, Longview, 79; 2, Graham Andrus, Texarkana, 83; 3, Lane Home, 95.
Boys 14-15 (18 Holes) — 1, Chase Everitt, Henderson, 78; 2, David Mayo, Texarkana, 81; 3, Zach Fulmer, Texarkana, 81.
Girls 16 & Up (18 Holes) — 1, Cadee Glasgow, Lockesburg, Ark., 84; 2, Gracie Tucker, Naples, 108;
Boys 16 & Up (18 Holes) — 1, Collin Small, Gladewater, 78; 2, Abe Rutherford, Longview, 83; 3, Ashby Anthony, Tatum, 93.
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Other tournaments are Monday, June 27 (The Tempest, Liberty City – adult/youth), Tuesday, July 5 (Alpine Golf Club, Longview), Monday, July 11 (Oak Grove Golf Club, New Boston), Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: June 21
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Courses: Central-West
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Cassol. Net: 1, Pam Graves.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Mary Anne McKenzie; 2, Kay Murphy; 3, Cynthia Judge. Net: 1, Tina Gumber; 2, Cindy Melvin; 3, Betty Thompson.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark. Net: 1, Mary Achziger.
Putts — 1, Theresa Sockwell, 27.
Birdies — Central No. 2: Shirley Cassol, Theresa Sockwell, Maureen Hudlow; Central No. 3: Mary Anne McKenzie; Central No. 9: Shirley Cassol.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: June 21
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Jess Hamilton, Hondo, John Welch, Rusty Adams, Joe Gatzga; 2, Sue Olson, Coy Olson, Bill Kyle, Ray Griffith.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Jess Hamilton, 198 inches; No. 12: Sue Olson 150 inches.
---
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: June 22
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, Larry Cook, JD Huckabee, Steve Kyker, Coach Frederick, minus 10; 2, Carter Goth, Mickey Pennington, JT Clarke, minus 8; 3, Mark Williams, Randy McFarland, Ben McMullen, Elton Caldwell, minus 6.