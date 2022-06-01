Holly Lake Tournament
Date: May 31
Holly Lake Ranch Club, Holly Lake Ranch
Flight 1 — Gross: Rodeny Gordon, 74. Net: Buddy Pearson, 69 (scorecard playoff over Jim Wright). Closest to the Pin — No. 14: Daniel Paettie. Longest Putt — No. 18: Steve Stanger. Skins: R. Hopkins, S. Stanger, J. Pirtle (2), S. Evans.
Flight 2 — Gross: Steve Stanger, 80. Net: Jody Juvera, 67. Closest to the Pin — No. 17: David Weaver.
Flight 3 — Gross: Ronnie Baird, 79. Net: Lonnie Hopkins, 67. Closest to the Pin — No. 7: Mike Langford. Skins: M. Langford, R. Baird, J. Vershaw, V. Slough.
Flight 4 — Gross: Gordon Roberts, 82. Net: T.P. Roberts, 66.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: May 31
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Bill Arnold, Henry Edwards, Bobby Burks, Carl Loar, Bill Kyle; 2, Davey Hamilton, Tim Viergever, Johnny Holcomb, Lindsey Marshall.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Tim Viergever, 41 inches; No. 12: Andy Jarvis, 236 ½ inches.