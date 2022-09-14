ace

Hole-In-One

Robert "Ace" Gallop

TROUP — Robert "Ace" Gallop made a hole-in-one on Sept. 8 at Hilltop Country Club.

Gallop, using a 9-iron, aced the 120-yard No. 10 hole.

It was his fifth ace.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Sept. 13

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, John Covington, Bill Luce, Hondo, John Welch, Lyndsey Marshall, John Kirk.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: John Covington, 191 inches; No. 12: Tim Veirgever, 110 inches.

Congratulations to Robert "Ace" Gallop! On 9/8/22, using a 9 iron on hole #10 at 120 yards, he made his 5th hole in one!

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags