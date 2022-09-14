Hole-In-One
Robert "Ace" Gallop
TROUP — Robert "Ace" Gallop made a hole-in-one on Sept. 8 at Hilltop Country Club.
Gallop, using a 9-iron, aced the 120-yard No. 10 hole.
It was his fifth ace.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Sept. 13
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John Covington, Bill Luce, Hondo, John Welch, Lyndsey Marshall, John Kirk.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: John Covington, 191 inches; No. 12: Tim Veirgever, 110 inches.
