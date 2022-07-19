Joe Elliott
Joe Elliott shot his age on July 19 at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.
Elliott carded a 79.
Witnesses were John McKinley, Rick Varner, John Tindel and Billy Presswood.
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: July 19
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Course: West/East
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Lina Acker; 2, Kay Murphy; 3, Joel Robinson. Net: 1, Dee Hamilton; 2, (tie) Tanna Stanley, Cynthia Judge; 4, Betty Thompson.
Putts — 1, Lina Acker, 34.
Birdies — West No. 4: Dee Hamilton; East No. 5: Dee Hamilton; West No. 9: Tina Gumber.
Ark-La-Tex Junior Tour
Date: July 18
Game: Adult/Youth Tournament
Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview
Coed 7-9 — 1, Brooks Drennan-Seth Drennan, Longview, 69; 2, Cooper Long-Holly Long, Longview 80.
Boys 10-11 — 1, Connor Hill-Harold Lane, Longview, 71; 2, Greyson Akin-Freddy Noles, Carthage, 73; 3, Austin West-Wade West, Longview, 77.
Girls 12-13 — 1, Charley Burns-Patsy Burris, Longview, 84.
Boys 12-13 — 1, Preston West-Mark Blanks, Longview, 67; 2, Lane Horne-Will Horne, 68; 3, Luke Gibbons-Chris Gibbons, Jefferson, 72;
Girls 14-15 — 1, Kenlie Mayben-Mitchell Mayben, Pittsburg, 78.
Boys 14-15 — 1, Corbyn Spry-Bradley McClain, Texarkana, 71; 2, Zach Fulmer-J.D Fulmer, 71; 3, Sawyer Burris-Matt Burris, Longview, 71.
Girls 16 & Up — 1, Cadee Glasgow-Denise Huff, Lockesburg, Ark., 74; 2, Laney Campbell-Titus Rutherford, Gilmer, 80.
Boys 16 & Up — 1, Collin Small-Logan Tucker, Gladewater, 65; 2, Abe Rutherford-John Rutherford, Longview, 68; 3, Dylan Stanley-Trampas, Linden, 69.
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
The final tournament of the summer — the Tournament of Champions — is set for Monday at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.