Pete McCarty Tournament
Date: June 5-6
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
Championship — 1, Bryan Baker-JR Ault, 117; 2, Ryan Slaughter-Jonathan Hill, 122; *3, Dean Brown-Cameron Brown, 123; 4, (tie) Jason Shirey-Jared Niles, 123; Peyton Hugghins-Jamey Scruggs, 123.
First Flight — 1, Matt Cassell-Trey Lively, 126; 2, Davis Foster-Chris Johnson, 129; 3, (tie) Spenser Ellis-Kent Lambeth, 130; Kyle Rutherford-Clay Vance, 130.
Second Flight — 1, Kevin Childress-JK Hamilton, 129; 2, Cody Caraway-Jimmy Malik, 130; 3, Kent Powers-Les Morris, 132.
Third Flight — 1, (tie) Kenny Hart-Will Weston, 141; Ray Burcham-Jerry Bettinger, 141; Rex Swinney-J. Seeber, 141.
Fourth Flight — 1, Tracey Ainsworth-Jace Ainsworth, 139; 2, (tie) Richie Moss-Gary Lee, 144; Kevin Bruney, 144.
*won playoff