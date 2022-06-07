Golf ball on tee

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: June 7

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Sue Olson, Coy Olson, Chris Hunter, Sonny Thompson.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Jess Hamilton, 190 inches; No. 12: Sonny Thompson, 125 inches.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: June 7  

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

West/East Courses

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Lina Acker. Net: 1, Kay Murphy.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Dee Hamilton; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie; 3, Carole Keith. Net: 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, Betty Thompson; 3, Donna Liebbe. 

First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark; 2, (tie) Pat Fengler, Julie Pace. Net: 1, Maureen Hudlow; 2, Candy Hull

Putts — 1, (tie) Mary Anne McKenzie, 32; Sherry Bunt, 32.

---

Ark-La-Tex Junior Tour

Meadowbrook Tournament

Date: June 6

Meadowbrook Country Club, Kilgore

Coed 7-9 (9 holes) — 1, Drew Brookshire, Gilmer, 54.

Boys 10-11 (8 holes) — 1, Greyson Akin, Carthage, 44; 2, Smith Powell, Tatum, 48.

Boys 12-13 (18 holes) — 1, Tucker Garwood, Longview, 85; 2, Ryan Weaver, Mount Pleasant, 92. 

Boys 14-15 (18 holes) — 1, Zach Fulmer, Texarkana, 83; 2, Caleb Miller, Carthage, 107.

Girls 14-15 (18 holes) — 1, Hannah Marcott, Henderson, 97.

Boys 16 & up (18 holes) — 1, Abe Rutherford, Longview, 88; 2, Collin Small, Gladewater, 92.

Girls 16 & up (18 holes) — 1, Campbell Laney, Longview, 102.

The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16 and older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Other tournaments are Thursday, June 9 (Texarkana Country Club), Monday, June 13 (Northridge Country Club, Texarkana), Monday, June 20 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview), Monday, June 27 (The Tempest, Liberty City – adult/youth), Tuesday, July 5 (Alpine Golf Club, Longview), Monday, July 11 (Oak Grove Golf Club, New Boston), Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).

For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.

---

Ark-La-Tex Junior Tour

Alpine Adult/Youth Tournament

Date: May 31

Alpine Golf Club, Longview

Coed 7-9 — 1, Kolby-Jeremy Kubiak, Tatum, 72; 2, Drew-Jason Brookshire, 87

Boys 10-11 — 1, Connor Hill-Harold Lane, Hallsville, 73; 2, Greyson-Nolan Akin, Carthage, 73; 3, Smith-Chad Powell, Tatum, 74; 4, Caleb-Travis Lancaster, Longview, 80.

Boys 12-13 — 1, Lane-Will Horne, Longview, 72.

Boys 14-15 — 1, Corbyn Spry-Bradley McCain, Texarkana, 72; 2, Zach-J.D. Fulmer, Texarkana, 73; 3, Caleb-Cody Miller, Carthage, 74; 4, William-Sam Dunn, Longview, 79; 5, Sawyer-Matt Burns, Diana, 81.

Boys 16 & up — 1,Collin Small-Logan Tucker, Longview, 64.

Girls 16 & up — 1, Cadee Glasgow-Denise Acuff, Horatio, Ark., 69; 2, Campbell Laney-Ronnie Howell, Longview, 72.

 
 

