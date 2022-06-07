Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: June 7
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Sue Olson, Coy Olson, Chris Hunter, Sonny Thompson.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Jess Hamilton, 190 inches; No. 12: Sonny Thompson, 125 inches.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: June 7
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
West/East Courses
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Lina Acker. Net: 1, Kay Murphy.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Dee Hamilton; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie; 3, Carole Keith. Net: 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, Betty Thompson; 3, Donna Liebbe.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark; 2, (tie) Pat Fengler, Julie Pace. Net: 1, Maureen Hudlow; 2, Candy Hull
Putts — 1, (tie) Mary Anne McKenzie, 32; Sherry Bunt, 32.
---
Ark-La-Tex Junior Tour
Meadowbrook Tournament
Date: June 6
Meadowbrook Country Club, Kilgore
Coed 7-9 (9 holes) — 1, Drew Brookshire, Gilmer, 54.
Boys 10-11 (8 holes) — 1, Greyson Akin, Carthage, 44; 2, Smith Powell, Tatum, 48.
Boys 12-13 (18 holes) — 1, Tucker Garwood, Longview, 85; 2, Ryan Weaver, Mount Pleasant, 92.
Boys 14-15 (18 holes) — 1, Zach Fulmer, Texarkana, 83; 2, Caleb Miller, Carthage, 107.
Girls 14-15 (18 holes) — 1, Hannah Marcott, Henderson, 97.
Boys 16 & up (18 holes) — 1, Abe Rutherford, Longview, 88; 2, Collin Small, Gladewater, 92.
Girls 16 & up (18 holes) — 1, Campbell Laney, Longview, 102.
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16 and older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Other tournaments are Thursday, June 9 (Texarkana Country Club), Monday, June 13 (Northridge Country Club, Texarkana), Monday, June 20 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview), Monday, June 27 (The Tempest, Liberty City – adult/youth), Tuesday, July 5 (Alpine Golf Club, Longview), Monday, July 11 (Oak Grove Golf Club, New Boston), Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.
---
Ark-La-Tex Junior Tour
Alpine Adult/Youth Tournament
Date: May 31
Alpine Golf Club, Longview
Coed 7-9 — 1, Kolby-Jeremy Kubiak, Tatum, 72; 2, Drew-Jason Brookshire, 87
Boys 10-11 — 1, Connor Hill-Harold Lane, Hallsville, 73; 2, Greyson-Nolan Akin, Carthage, 73; 3, Smith-Chad Powell, Tatum, 74; 4, Caleb-Travis Lancaster, Longview, 80.
Boys 12-13 — 1, Lane-Will Horne, Longview, 72.
Boys 14-15 — 1, Corbyn Spry-Bradley McCain, Texarkana, 72; 2, Zach-J.D. Fulmer, Texarkana, 73; 3, Caleb-Cody Miller, Carthage, 74; 4, William-Sam Dunn, Longview, 79; 5, Sawyer-Matt Burns, Diana, 81.
Boys 16 & up — 1,Collin Small-Logan Tucker, Longview, 64.
Girls 16 & up — 1, Cadee Glasgow-Denise Acuff, Horatio, Ark., 69; 2, Campbell Laney-Ronnie Howell, Longview, 72.