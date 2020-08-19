Hideaway Lake

HAWL Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Date: Aug. 19

Game: Points, Individual Flights

First Flight — 1, Rudy Waters, plus 2; 2, Steve Hoffman, plus 2; 3, Bill Graham, even; 4, Don Miller, minus 1.

Second Flight — 1, Keith Boone, plus 2; 2, Alan Baldridge, plus 1; 3, Terry Smith, plus 1; 4, Danny Hejl, even.

Third Flight — 1, Jim Tartar, plus 3; 2, Don Peters, plus 3; 3, Rick Bailey, plus 1; 4, Joel Ross, plus 1.

Closest to the Pin — No. 2: Steve Hoffman; No. 5: Jack Mason.

Longest Putt — No. 4: Jack Mason; No. 7: Bill Graham.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you