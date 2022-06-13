HAWL

HAWL MGA Member-Guest

Date: June 10-12

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Overall Winner — Zach Shaver-Jackie Culverhouse

Flight 1 — 1, Jared Johnson-Judson Weaver; 2, (tie) John Pena-John Lamey; Rusty Johnson-Scott Arnold.

Flight 2 — 1, Greg Waldron-Casey Neal; 2, Clay Reagan-Terry Reagan.

Flight 3 — 1, Don Coughlin-Rick Landsberger; 2, Bryan Montgomery-Ron King.

Flight 4 — 1, Jason Shaver-Danny Dixon; 2, Cedric Spillers-Gary Zimmerman.

Flight 5 — 1, Blue McCoy-Judson Sommerville; 2, Lee Knight-Steven Dennis.

Flight 6 — 1, Zach Shaver-Jackie Culverhouse; 2, Billy Adams-Danny Adams.

Flight 7 — 1, Laettner Greenhill-Jordan Gray; 2, Mitch Evans-John Arnold.

Flight 8 — 1, Ryan Merrell-Drew Kendrick; 2, John Byerly-Jeff Gandy.

Flight 9 — 1, (tie) Bob Percival-Steve Esparza; Alan Eisenmann-Brad Eisenmann.

Flight 10 — 1, Terry Sustaire-Justin Thomas; 2, Barry Pascual-John Rangel.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags