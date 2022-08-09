Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Aug. 9
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Bill Arnold, Jim Beau Whitaker, Johnny Holcomb, Lindsey Marshall, John Kirk; 2, Robert Davis, Tony Barton, Tim Veirgever, Phil Gaddis.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: John Covington, 204 inches; No. 12: Lindsey Marshall, 48 inches.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: Aug. 9
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Course: Central/West
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Pam Graves. Net: 1, Sandy Eisenmann.
President's Flight — Gross: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Cynthia Judge; 3, Dee Hamilton. Net: 1, Theresa Sockwell; 2, Sherry Bunt; 3, Ann Oughton.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Donna Liebbe. Net: 1, Guyla Sever.
Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt.