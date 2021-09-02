golf balls
Holes-In-One

Sue Olson

TROUP — Sue Olson hit her eighth hole-in-one on Aug. 8 at Hilltop Country Club.

She aced the No. 7 hole.

Luke Smith

TROUP — Luke Smith hit a hole-in-one on Aug. 15 at Hilltop Country Club.

He aced the No. 3 hole. It was his first.

Chipper Hugghins

TROUP — Chipper Hugghins hit a hole-in-one on Aug. 20 at Hilltop Country Club.

He aced the No. 7 hole. It was his 19th ace.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Aug. 31

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Robert Davis, Robert Davis Jr., Henry Edwards, Bobby Burkes, Johnny Holcomb, Joe Gatzga; 2, John Covington, Bill Luce, David Alexander, Steve Muller, Billy White, Dennis Nail.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Johnny Holcomb; No. 12: Coy Olson.

---

HAWL Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association 

Date: Sept. 1

Game: Best Three Ball

West Course

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Dodie Warren, Bill Edwards, Danny Hejl, Howard Miller, minus 7; 2, David Beard, Jack Tucker, Wes Throgmorton, Don Mullins, minus 6; 3, Tom Helfand, Doug Schell, Mike Miles, Rick Bailey, minus 6.

Closest to the Pin — No. 7: Mike Miles; No. 9: Mike Ragsdale.

Longest Putt — No. 3: Wayne Coffey; No. 6: Mike Miles.

 
 

