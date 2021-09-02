Holes-In-One
Sue Olson
TROUP — Sue Olson hit her eighth hole-in-one on Aug. 8 at Hilltop Country Club.
She aced the No. 7 hole.
Luke Smith
TROUP — Luke Smith hit a hole-in-one on Aug. 15 at Hilltop Country Club.
He aced the No. 3 hole. It was his first.
Chipper Hugghins
TROUP — Chipper Hugghins hit a hole-in-one on Aug. 20 at Hilltop Country Club.
He aced the No. 7 hole. It was his 19th ace.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Aug. 31
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Robert Davis, Robert Davis Jr., Henry Edwards, Bobby Burkes, Johnny Holcomb, Joe Gatzga; 2, John Covington, Bill Luce, David Alexander, Steve Muller, Billy White, Dennis Nail.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Johnny Holcomb; No. 12: Coy Olson.
---
HAWL Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association
Date: Sept. 1
Game: Best Three Ball
West Course
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Dodie Warren, Bill Edwards, Danny Hejl, Howard Miller, minus 7; 2, David Beard, Jack Tucker, Wes Throgmorton, Don Mullins, minus 6; 3, Tom Helfand, Doug Schell, Mike Miles, Rick Bailey, minus 6.
Closest to the Pin — No. 7: Mike Miles; No. 9: Mike Ragsdale.
Longest Putt — No. 3: Wayne Coffey; No. 6: Mike Miles.