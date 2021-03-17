Oak Hurst LGA
Date: March 16
Format: Low Gross/Low Net
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
Gross: 1, Tina Rounds. Net: 1, Sandra Woods; 2, Mackie Meeks.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 12:17 am
