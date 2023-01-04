Coach Frederick shoots 69
LINDALE — Coach Chris Frederick, age 70, carded a 69 on Jan. 2 at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club.
It was his first time to shoot in 60s since playing at Echo Creek Country Club in Murchison in the 1990s.
Witnessing were Steve Kyker and Joe Cantrell.
---
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: Jan. 4
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, Coach Frederick, Ben McMullen, George Sartor, Steve Kyker, Elton Caldwell, minus 9; 2, Roger House, Dave Bellacruz, Derrell Hartzo, Randy McFarland, Wayne Barrett, minus 5.