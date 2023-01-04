golf ball

Coach Frederick shoots 69

LINDALE — Coach Chris Frederick, age 70, carded a 69 on Jan. 2 at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club.

It was his first time to shoot in 60s since playing at Echo Creek Country Club in Murchison in the 1990s.

Witnessing were Steve Kyker and Joe Cantrell.

Garden Valley Senior Scramble

Date: Jan. 4

Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale

1, Coach Frederick, Ben McMullen, George Sartor, Steve Kyker, Elton Caldwell, minus 9; 2, Roger House, Dave Bellacruz, Derrell Hartzo, Randy McFarland, Wayne Barrett, minus 5.

  

 
 

