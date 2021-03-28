Golf Ball near hole
Nels Hoglund

Nels Hoglund made a hole-in-one on Saturday at Pine Springs Golf Club.

Holland, using a 9-iron, aced the 124-yard No. 10 hole from the gold tees.

Sam Jones witnessed the ace.

HAWL Nine-Hole LGA

Game: Red, White & Blue

Date: March 26

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Red Tees

Second Flight — 1, Joell Robinson, 46; 2, Dana Sustaire, 49.

Green Tees

First Flight — 1, (tie) Susan Hay, 45; Patsy Howell, 45; 3, Donna Harper, 48.

Second Flight — 1, Judy Anderson, 44; 2, (tie) Kathleen Davis, 47; Frances Stanfield, 47; Peg Wilson, 47.

Third Flight — 1, Bonnie Schenck, 39; 2, Polly Henderson, 51; 3, Deronda Bailey, 52.

Putts — 1, (tie) Susan Hay, 16; Sharon Curtis, 16.

 
 

