Nels Hoglund
Nels Hoglund made a hole-in-one on Saturday at Pine Springs Golf Club.
Holland, using a 9-iron, aced the 124-yard No. 10 hole from the gold tees.
Sam Jones witnessed the ace.
---
HAWL Nine-Hole LGA
Game: Red, White & Blue
Date: March 26
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Red Tees
Second Flight — 1, Joell Robinson, 46; 2, Dana Sustaire, 49.
Green Tees
First Flight — 1, (tie) Susan Hay, 45; Patsy Howell, 45; 3, Donna Harper, 48.
Second Flight — 1, Judy Anderson, 44; 2, (tie) Kathleen Davis, 47; Frances Stanfield, 47; Peg Wilson, 47.
Third Flight — 1, Bonnie Schenck, 39; 2, Polly Henderson, 51; 3, Deronda Bailey, 52.
Putts — 1, (tie) Susan Hay, 16; Sharon Curtis, 16.