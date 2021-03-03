Oak Hurst logo

Senior Scramble 

Date: March 3

Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard

1, Len Teague, Wayne Thigpen, Mike Cannon, Bud Cargo, 62.40; 2, Jeff Raimer, Jim Laughlin, Charlie Pritchett, Norris Buie, 62.56.

