Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Sept. 28
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Mike Cearley, Tim Veregiver, Billy White, Sonny Thompson; 2, Jim Boughman, Lee Belcher, Jimbo Whitaker, Phil Gattis, Steve Sturn.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Bill Kyle, 137 inches; No. 12: Mike Hazel, 135 inches.
Carryover Winners — Sue Olson, Coy Olson, Johnny Holcomb, Bill Kyle.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Play Day
Sept. 28
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Sherry Bunt, Shirley Cassol, Cathey Weaver. Net: 1, Pam Graves
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Theresa Sockwell; 2, Cynthia Judge. Net: 1, Lloydell Ladd; 2, Tanna Stanley.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Joel Robinson. Net: 1, Tina Gumber.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Jennifer Lee. Net: 1, Donna Metcalf.
Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt, 29.
Birdies — West No. 7: Joel Robinson.