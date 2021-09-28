Floating golf balls
Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Sept. 28

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Mike Cearley, Tim Veregiver, Billy White, Sonny Thompson; 2, Jim Boughman, Lee Belcher, Jimbo Whitaker, Phil Gattis, Steve Sturn.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Bill Kyle, 137 inches; No. 12: Mike Hazel, 135 inches.

Carryover Winners — Sue Olson, Coy Olson, Johnny Holcomb, Bill Kyle.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Play Day

Sept. 28

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Sherry Bunt, Shirley Cassol, Cathey Weaver. Net: 1, Pam Graves

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Theresa Sockwell; 2, Cynthia Judge. Net: 1, Lloydell Ladd; 2, Tanna Stanley.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Joel Robinson. Net: 1, Tina Gumber.

Second Flight — Gross: 1, Jennifer Lee. Net: 1, Donna Metcalf.

Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt, 29.

Birdies — West No. 7: Joel Robinson.

 
 

