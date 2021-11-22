Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Nov. 16
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John "Hondo" Davenport, John Welch, Mike Hazel, Rusty Adams, Bill Luce; 2, Mike Cearley, Davey Hamilton, Bill Kyle, Morris Turner, Ray Griffith.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Sue Olson, 108 inches; No. 12: Bobby Burks, 93.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Play Day
Date: Nov. 16
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Cathey Weaver. Net: 1, Betty Gentry.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Theresa Sockwell; 2, Dee Hamilton; 3, Brenda Schreiber. Net: 1, Lloydell Ladd; 2, (tie) Mary Anne McKenzie, Cynthia Judge; 4, (tie) Ann Oughton, Betty Thompson.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark; 2, Glenda Howell. Net: 1, (tie) Joel Robinson, Pat Fengler.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Carolyn Rudiger. Net: 1, Maureen Hudlow.
Putts — 1, Shirley Cassol, 31.
Birdies — Central No. 2: Karen Hallmark; Central No. 9: Maureen Hudlow; West No. 7: Lloydell Ladd.
---
Oak Hurst Ladies Golf Association
Date: Nov. 11
Turkey Shoot
Oak Hurst Golf Course, Bullard
Low Gross — 1, Donna Skidmore.
Low Net — 1, Sandra Woods.
---
Oak Hurst Senior Scramble
Date: Nov. 10
Format: 4-Person Scramble
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
1, Phil Lee, James Carmack, Dean Nichols, Carl Cason, 60.50; 2, Marc Ritthaler, Eitel Hahn, Brian Johnson, Norris Buie, 60.69.
---
Oak Hurst Senior Scramble
Date: Nov. 17
Format: 4-person Scramble
Oak Hurst Golf Course, Bullard
1, Wayne Carter, Wayne Hamilton, Dean Nichols, Carl Cason, Mike Neal, 58.45; 2, Tom Fate, Jim Laughlin, Dave Sutton, Chuck Gamblin, Steve Jenkins, 58.60.
---
Senior Men's Golf Association
Wounded Warrior Shamble
Date: Nov. 12
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Flight 1 — Darrell Chase-Gary Pittard, 61; Tom Laumeyer-Mike Pile, 69.
Flight 2 — Billy Higginbotham-Joe Rasco, 66; Willie Redford – Tom Dargewich, 68.
Closest to the Pin — Hole No. 4: Mike Mahler 7 feet, 1 inch; No. 10: John McDaniel, 30 feet, 4 inches; No. 11: Gary Pittard, 5 feet, 6 inches; No. 13: Darrell Chase, 40 feet, 8 inches.
---
Hollytree Two-Man Shamble
Date: Nov. 13
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
First Flight — Gross: 1, Jerry Hudgins-Mike Custer, 62. Net: 1, Bill Tankersley-Terry Blevins, 62; 2, (tie) Cody Anderson-Baxter Ward, 63; Mike Terry-Ryan Slaughter, 63.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Mike Clendenin-Keir Orr, 70. Net: 1, (tie) Mitch Denson-David Shelburn, 65; Gary Hodge-David Bright, 65.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Cam Pierce-Matt Jackson, 74. Net: 1, Frankie Lea-Buen Arago, 69; 2, Rick Rucker-Ron Hancock, 70.