Hole-In-One

Ellen Koo

Ellen Koo made a hole-in-one on Sept. 22 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.

Koo aced the 122-yard No. 16 hole.

Witnesses were Ella McGaughey and Julie Polk.

---

Garden Valley Senior Scramble

Date: Sept. 21

Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale

1, Derrell Hartzo, Wayne Barrett, Steve Kyker, Randy McFarlin, minus 12; 2, Ben McMullen, Mark Williams, JD Huckabee, Coach Frederick, minus 9.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Sept. 21

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Rusty Adams, David Alexander, Steve Muller.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Coy Olson 82 inches; No. 12: Tim Veirgever, 183 inches.

---

HAWL Nine-Hole WGA

Date: Sept. 23

Game: Par 4s 

East Course

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

First Flight — 1, Gail Glaspy, 27; 2, Donna Harper, 29; 3, Mary Martin, 30.

Second Flight — 1, Deb Ill, 34; 2, (tie) Betty Poe, 35; Kathleen Davis, 35; 4, Carolyn Quenneville, 36.

Putts — 1, Donna Brucker, 14.

 
 

