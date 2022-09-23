Hole-In-One
Ellen Koo
Ellen Koo made a hole-in-one on Sept. 22 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Koo aced the 122-yard No. 16 hole.
Witnesses were Ella McGaughey and Julie Polk.
---
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: Sept. 21
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, Derrell Hartzo, Wayne Barrett, Steve Kyker, Randy McFarlin, minus 12; 2, Ben McMullen, Mark Williams, JD Huckabee, Coach Frederick, minus 9.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Sept. 21
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Rusty Adams, David Alexander, Steve Muller.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Coy Olson 82 inches; No. 12: Tim Veirgever, 183 inches.
---
HAWL Nine-Hole WGA
Date: Sept. 23
Game: Par 4s
East Course
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
First Flight — 1, Gail Glaspy, 27; 2, Donna Harper, 29; 3, Mary Martin, 30.
Second Flight — 1, Deb Ill, 34; 2, (tie) Betty Poe, 35; Kathleen Davis, 35; 4, Carolyn Quenneville, 36.
Putts — 1, Donna Brucker, 14.