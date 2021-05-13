HAWL 18-Hole WGA President's Cup Tournament
36 Holes
Hide-A-Way Golf Club, Hideaway
President's Cup Champion — Lloydell Ladd.
Championship Flight — 1, Cathey Weaver; 2, Shirley Cassol; 3, Rose Godoy; 4, Sherry Bunt.
President's Flight — 1, Dee Hamilton; 2, Kay Murphy; 3, Debra Perkins; 4, Theresa Sockwell.
First Flight — 1, Betty Thompson; 2, Tina Gumber; 3, Guyla Sever; 4, Julie Pace.
Second Flight — 1, Pat Fengler; 2, Maureen Hudlow; 3, (tie) Jane Bledsoe, Carolyn Rudiger.
---
HAWL Men's 18-Hole Golf Club
Date: May 13
Game: Best Two Balls
Course: East/Central
Hide-A-Way Golf Club, Hideaway
1, Doug Jones, Mark Reeves, Allen Baldridge, John Bledsoe, minus 16; 2, Bill Edwards, minus 13; 3, Steve Hoffman, Wayne Coffee, Ed Ilschner, Jim McClure, minus 13.
Closest to the Hole — East No. 2: Bill Edwards; East No. 5: Phil Brown; Central No. 2: Mark Reeves; Central No. 9: Charles Brannon.