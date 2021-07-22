Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: July 20
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Sue Olson, Coy Olson, Carl Loar, Sonny Thompson, Ray Griffith; 2, John Covington, Bill Luce, Andy Jarvis, David Alexander, Steve Muller.
Closest to the Hole — No. 12: Sue Olson, 175 inches; No. 1: Steve Muller, 203 inches.
---
Ladies Play Day
Date: July 22
The Cascades Golf & Country Club, Tyler
1, Ellen Koo; 2, Peggy Craft; 3, Julie Polk.
---
HAWL Men's 18-Hole Golf Club
Date: July 22
Game: Individual Points
Central/West Courses
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Flight A — 1, Bill Edwards, minus 2; 2, Sammy Williams, minus 3; 3, Ken Hallmark, minus 3.
Flight B — 1, Allen Baldridge, plus 6; 2, Doug Schell, plus 5; 3, Terry Smith, minus 3.
Flight C — 1, Don Mullens, plus 6; 2, Rudy Miller, plus 4; 3, John Tompkins, plus 3.
Closest to the Pin — Central No. 2: Don Gustovich; West No. 7: Rudy Miller.
Longest Putt — Central No. 7: Bill Edwards; West No. 5: John Tompkins.
---
HAWL Men's 18-Hole Golf Club
Date: July 15
Game: Best Two Balls
East/Central Courses
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Tom Helfand, Ron Strickland, Jerry Godfrey, Mark Cather; 2, Sammy Williams, Jack Tucker, John Tompkins, Ed Birchbicker; 3, Ken Hallmark, Keith Boone, Ed Ilschner.
Closest to the Pin — East No. 2: Tom Helfand; Central No. 9: Jerry Godfrey.
Longest Putt — East No. 7: Dean Arroyo.