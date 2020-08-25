HAWL logo

HAWL 18-Hole WGA

Date: Aug. 25

Game: Team Play, Net

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, (tie) Deane Hamilton, Mary Achziger, Kay Murphy; Ann Oughton, Candy Hull, Jane Bledsoe; 3, Pam Graves, Karen Hallmark, Sandra Sims.

