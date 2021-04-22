Golf ball on tee

Ladies Play Day

Date: April 22

The Cascades Golf & Country Club, Tyler

1, Linda Davidson; 2, Toni Hargis; 3, Betsy Mowery.

---

HAWL Men’s 18-Hole Golf Association

Date: April 22

Game: Team Points

Courses: East/Central

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Sammy Williams, Jack Tucker, Mike Ragsdale, Rudy Miller, plus 7; 2, Ron Hill, John Fox, John Tompkins, Allen Temple, plus 2; 3, Ken Hallmark, Danny Hejl, Doug Schell, Rick Bailey, minus 2.

Closest to the Hole — East No. 2: Dean Arroyo; East No. 5: Wayne Coffey; Central No. 2: Chuck Risiott; Central No. 9: Deann Arroyo.

 
 

