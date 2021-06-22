Hole-In-One
Cathey Weaver
HIDEAWAY — Cathey Weaver fired a hole-in-one on Tuesday at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.
Weaver aced the No. 7 hole on the West course.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Play Day
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Lina Acker; Rose Godoy. Net: 1, Cathey Weaver.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, Debra Perkins; 3, Betty Thompson. Net: 1, Lloydell Ladd; 2, Kay Murphy; 3, Joel Robinson.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Cindy Melvin. Net: 1, Tina Gumber.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Mary Achziger. Net: 1, Jane Bledsoe.
Putts —1, Cindy Melvin, 29.
Birdies — East No. 5: Debra Perkins. West No. 5: Cathey Weaver. East No. 5: Rose Godoy. West No. 5: Rose Godoy. West No. 7: Rose Godoy. West No. 7: Cathey Weaver (hole-in-one).