HAWL logo

Hole-In-One

Cathey Weaver

HIDEAWAY — Cathey Weaver fired a hole-in-one on Tuesday at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.

Weaver aced the No. 7 hole on the West course.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Play Day

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Lina Acker; Rose Godoy. Net: 1, Cathey Weaver.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, Debra Perkins; 3, Betty Thompson. Net: 1, Lloydell Ladd; 2, Kay Murphy; 3, Joel Robinson.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Cindy Melvin. Net: 1, Tina Gumber.

Second Flight — Gross: 1, Mary Achziger. Net: 1, Jane Bledsoe.

Putts —1, Cindy Melvin, 29.

Birdies — East No. 5: Debra Perkins. West No. 5: Cathey Weaver. East No. 5: Rose Godoy. West No. 5: Rose Godoy. West No. 7: Rose Godoy. West No. 7: Cathey Weaver (hole-in-one).

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags