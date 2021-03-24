Oak Hurst logo

Oak Hurst Senior Scramble

Date: March 24

Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard

1, Jessie Dixon, Billy Starns, Dean Nichols, Brent Miller, Phil Gaddis, 58.95; 2, Len Teague, Jim Laughlin, Eitel Hahn, Bud Cargo, Marc Trotter, 59.40.

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags