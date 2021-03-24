Oak Hurst Senior Scramble
Date: March 24
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
1, Jessie Dixon, Billy Starns, Dean Nichols, Brent Miller, Phil Gaddis, 58.95; 2, Len Teague, Jim Laughlin, Eitel Hahn, Bud Cargo, Marc Trotter, 59.40.
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 11:05 pm
