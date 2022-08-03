HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: Aug. 2
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Course: East, Central
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Lina Acker. Net: 1, Pam Graves.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Cynthia Judge. Net: 1, (tie) Theresa Sockwell, Julie Pace; 3, Joel Robinson.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark. Net: 1, Isa Yaws.
Putts — 1, (tie) Rose Godoy, Mary Anne McKenzie, 32.
Birdies — Central No. 2: Julie Pace. East No. 5: Kay Murphy.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Aug. 3
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Rusty Adams, Jess Hamilton.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Tim Viergever, 108 inches; No. 12: Jess Hamilton, 173 inches.
---
Diamonds in the Rough Tournament
Date: Aug. 3
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Cartier Flight — Gross: 1, Ehrhardt-Copeland-Woods-Patterson, 69; 2, Goforth-Acker-Tallent-Godoy, 72. Net: 1, 65 LeBlanc-Connerly-Sedillo-Gaddis, 65; 2, Presswood-Caldwell-Kennedy-Hanley, 67.
Tiffany Flight — Gross: 1, Allen-Salpietra-Veneziano-Granger, 74; 2, Daniel-Davidson-Spier-Godwin, 74. Net: 1, Smith-O’Neal-Milford-Clem, 62; 2, Sterritt-Pickett-Tinsley-Magee, 70.
Piaget Flight — Gross: 1, Cowan-Martin-Jones-Brownlee, 80; 2, Oughton-Weaver-Bunt-McKenzie, 81. Net: 1, Cella-Patton-Litton-Ganfuss, 67; 2, Nichols-Gresham-Milling-Whitmer, 68.
Closest to Pin — No. 13: Julie Sedate; No. 8: Marianne Veneziano; No. 4: Marilyn Martin; No. 11: Sherry Roeder.
Closest to the Line — 0-18 Handicap: Deb Milling; 19-36; Handicap: Pat Orr.
---
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: Aug. 3
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, Dean McMullen, Ben McMullen, JT Clarke, Coach Frederick, minus 9; 2, Derrell Hartzo, JD Huckabee, Randy McFarland, minus 7.