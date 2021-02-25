Golf Ball near hole
By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

Hole-In-one

Andy Howell

Andy Howell hit a hole-in-one on Wednesday at Pine Springs Golf Club.

Howell, using an 8-iron, aced the 135-yard No. 1 hole. He played from the gold tees.

Witnesses were Larry Gilley, David Berry, Bob Harrington and Sonny Hale.

Area Golf

Oak Hurst Senior Scramble

Date: Feb. 24

Format: Four-person Scramble

Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard

1, Marc Ritthaler, David McPherson, Wayne Thigpen, Wayne Bumgartner, Carl Cason, 60.25; 2, Jim Watkins-Billy Starns-Jerome Smith-Charlie Rinehart-Steve Jenkins, 60.85.

