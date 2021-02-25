Hole-In-one
Andy Howell
Andy Howell hit a hole-in-one on Wednesday at Pine Springs Golf Club.
Howell, using an 8-iron, aced the 135-yard No. 1 hole. He played from the gold tees.
Witnesses were Larry Gilley, David Berry, Bob Harrington and Sonny Hale.
---
Area Golf
Oak Hurst Senior Scramble
Date: Feb. 24
Format: Four-person Scramble
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
1, Marc Ritthaler, David McPherson, Wayne Thigpen, Wayne Bumgartner, Carl Cason, 60.25; 2, Jim Watkins-Billy Starns-Jerome Smith-Charlie Rinehart-Steve Jenkins, 60.85.