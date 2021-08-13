HAWL Nine-Hole WGA
Date: Aug. 13
Game: Bingo, Bango, Bongo
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, (tie) Frances Stanfield, 10; Donna Harper, 10; 3, (tie) Betty Poe, 9; Kathleen Davis, 9; 5, (tie) Deb Hill, 8; Susan Hay, 8,
Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 6:26 pm
