Hole-In-One

John Eastman

TROUP — John "Coach" Eastman made a hole-in-one on Oct. 8 at Hilltop Country Club.

Eastman, using a 6-iron, aced the 158-yard No. 12 hole.

It was his fifth ace.

---

Hole-In-One

Kevin Childress

TROUP — Kevin "Chili" Childress made a hole-in-one on Oct. 12 at Hilltop Country Club.

Childress, using a 9-iron, aced the 135-yard No. 3 hole.

It was Childress' 12th ace.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Oct. 11

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Rusty Adams, Sonny Thompson, Tim Veirgever; 2, Bill Arnold, Gill Weston, Billy White, Bill Kyle, Ray Griffith.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Mike Cearley Sr., 32 inches; No. 12: Tim Veirgever, 32 inches.

---

Garden Valley Senior Scramble

Date: Oct. 12

Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale

1, JD Huckabee, Randy McFarland, Ben McMullen, Coach Frederick, minus 11; 2, Derrell Hartzo, Wayne Barrett, Steve Kyker, Gene Staples, minus 5.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA

Date: Oct. 18

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

East-Central Courses

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Rose Godoy. Net: 1, (tie) Cathey Weaver, Pam Graves.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Dee Hamilton; 2, Tina Gumber; 3, Mary Anne McKenzie. Net: 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, Betty Thompson; 3, Sherry Bunt.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Cynthia Judge. Net: 1, Carolyn Rudiger.

Putts — 1, Rose Godoy, 27.

Birdies — Central No. 1: Rose Godoy; Central No. 2: Cynthia Judge.

 
 

