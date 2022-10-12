Hole-In-One
John Eastman
TROUP — John "Coach" Eastman made a hole-in-one on Oct. 8 at Hilltop Country Club.
Eastman, using a 6-iron, aced the 158-yard No. 12 hole.
It was his fifth ace.
---
Hole-In-One
Kevin Childress
TROUP — Kevin "Chili" Childress made a hole-in-one on Oct. 12 at Hilltop Country Club.
Childress, using a 9-iron, aced the 135-yard No. 3 hole.
It was Childress' 12th ace.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Oct. 11
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Rusty Adams, Sonny Thompson, Tim Veirgever; 2, Bill Arnold, Gill Weston, Billy White, Bill Kyle, Ray Griffith.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Mike Cearley Sr., 32 inches; No. 12: Tim Veirgever, 32 inches.
---
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: Oct. 12
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, JD Huckabee, Randy McFarland, Ben McMullen, Coach Frederick, minus 11; 2, Derrell Hartzo, Wayne Barrett, Steve Kyker, Gene Staples, minus 5.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA
Date: Oct. 18
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
East-Central Courses
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Rose Godoy. Net: 1, (tie) Cathey Weaver, Pam Graves.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Dee Hamilton; 2, Tina Gumber; 3, Mary Anne McKenzie. Net: 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, Betty Thompson; 3, Sherry Bunt.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Cynthia Judge. Net: 1, Carolyn Rudiger.
Putts — 1, Rose Godoy, 27.
Birdies — Central No. 1: Rose Godoy; Central No. 2: Cynthia Judge.