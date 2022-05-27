Hole-In-One
John Covington
TROUP — John Covington made a hole-in-one on May 24 at Hilltop Country Club.
Covington aced the No. 1 hole during the weekly Hilltop Senior Scramble.
Witnesses were Andy Jarvis, Bill Luce and Joe Gatzga.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: May 24
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John Covington, Andy Jarvis, Bill Luce, Joe Gatzga.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: John Covington, hole-in-one; No. 12: David Alexander, 200 inches.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Play Day
Date: May 24
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Courses: East/Central
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Rose Godoy. Net: 1, Cathey Weaver.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Tanna Stanley; 2, Kay Murphy; 3, Betty Gentry. Net: 1, Theresa Sockwell; 2, Brenda Schreiber; 3, (tie) Dee Hamilton, Mary Anne McKenzie.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Cindy Melvin. Net: 1, Tina Gumber.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark; 2, Guyla Sever. Net: 1, Carolyn Rudiger; 2, Maureen Hudlow.
Putts — 1, Pam Graves, 29.
Birdies — East No. 2: Candy Hull; East No. 6: Tanna Stanley; East No. 7: Cathey Weaver; Central No. 9: Karen Hallmark.
---
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: May 25
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, (tie) Derrell Hartzo, Jimmy Sims, Doug Saunders, Randy McFarlin, minus 11; Mark Williams, JD Huckabee, Coach Frederick, minus 11; 3, Carter Goth, JT Clarke, Roger House, Ben McMullen, minus 8.
---
HAWL Nine-Hole WGA
Date: May 27
Game: Odd Holes
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
First & Second Flights — 1, Mary Martin, 22; 2, (tie) Donna Harper, 24; Jennifer Lee, 24.
Third Flight — 1, Peg Wilson, 19; 2, Susan Hay, 21; 3, Kathleen Davis, 23.
Fourth Flight — 1, Barbara Foy, 24; 2, (tie) Carolyn Quenneville, 27; Melinda Hackstaff, 27.