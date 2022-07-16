Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: July 12
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Rusty Adams, Bill Kyle, Joe Gatzga.
Closest to the Pin — No. 1: Bill Luce, 200 inches; No. 12: Joe Gatzga, 70 inches.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: July 12
Courses: Central/West
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Lina Acker. Net: 1, Cathey Weaver.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Betty Thompson; 2, Joel Robinson. Net: 1, Tina Gumber; 2, Donna Liebbe.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark; 2, Ann Oughton. Net: 1, Candy Hull; 2, Isa Yaws.
Putts — 1, (tie) Mary Anne McKenzie, 33; Candy Hull, 33.
Birdies — Central No. 9: Lina Acker.
---
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: July 13
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, Derrell Hartzo, Elton Caldwell, Larry Cook, Coach Frederick, minus 13; 2, Mark Williams, Steve Kyker, George Sartor, Randy McFarland, minus 11; 3, Carter Goth, JD Huckabee, Wayne Barrett, minus 7.
---
HAWL Men’s 18-Hole Golf Club
Date: July 14
Game: Modified Best 3 Ball Shamble (Wild Card)
Courses: West/East
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Mark Watts, David Brucker, Dean Arroyo, David Rech, minus 39; 2, Nick Sholars, David Beard, Mike Ragsdale, Rudy Miller, minus 31; 3, Rudy Waters, Wayne Coffey, Dennis Pivonka, Sam Knox, minus 21.
Closest to the Pin — West No. 9: Rudy Waters; East No. 2: David Beard.
Longest Putt — West No. 6: David Rech; East No. 6: Wayne Coffey.
---
HAWL Nine-Hole WGA
Date: July 15
Game: Low Net
Course: West
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
First, Second, Third Flights — 1, Karen Hallmark, 34; 2, Jennifer Atkinson, 35; 3, Maureen Ludlow, 39.
Fourth, Fifth Flights — 1, Kathleen Davis, 35; 2, Deb Hill, 37; 3, Kelly Freeman, 38; 4, Frances Stanfield, 41.
---
Ark-La-Tex Junior Tour
Date: July 12
Oak Grove Golf Course, New Boston
Coed 7-9 (9 Holes) — 1, Cooper Long, Longview, 52; 2, Drew Brookshire, Gilmer, 56.
Boys 10-11 (9 Holes) — 1, Roman Phillips, Texarkana, 45; 2, Kamden Kyles, Hooks, 48.
Girls 12-13 — 1, Sophia Gavriel, Texarkana, 80; 2, Kynley Henderson, Texarkana, 81.
Boys 12-13 — 1, Luke Gibbons, Jefferson, 84.
Boys 14-15 — 1, Body Bulkley, Fouke, Ark., 77; 2, Chase Everitt, Henderson, 80.
Boys 16 & Up — 1, Collin Small, Gladewater, 80; Gavin Smith, Wake Village, 90.
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Remaining tournaments are Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.