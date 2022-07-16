Golf ball on tee

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: July 12

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Rusty Adams, Bill Kyle, Joe Gatzga.

Closest to the Pin — No. 1: Bill Luce, 200 inches; No. 12: Joe Gatzga, 70 inches.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: July 12

Courses: Central/West

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Lina Acker. Net: 1, Cathey Weaver.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Betty Thompson; 2, Joel Robinson. Net: 1, Tina Gumber; 2, Donna Liebbe.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark; 2, Ann Oughton. Net: 1, Candy Hull; 2, Isa Yaws.

Putts — 1, (tie) Mary Anne McKenzie, 33; Candy Hull, 33.

Birdies — Central No. 9: Lina Acker.

---

Garden Valley Senior Scramble

Date: July 13

Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale

1, Derrell Hartzo, Elton Caldwell, Larry Cook, Coach Frederick, minus 13; 2, Mark Williams, Steve Kyker, George Sartor, Randy McFarland, minus 11; 3, Carter Goth, JD Huckabee, Wayne Barrett, minus 7.

---

HAWL Men’s 18-Hole Golf Club

Date: July 14

Game: Modified Best 3 Ball Shamble (Wild Card)

Courses: West/East

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Mark Watts, David Brucker, Dean Arroyo, David Rech, minus 39; 2, Nick Sholars, David Beard, Mike Ragsdale, Rudy Miller, minus 31; 3, Rudy Waters, Wayne Coffey, Dennis Pivonka, Sam Knox, minus 21.

Closest to the Pin — West No. 9: Rudy Waters; East No. 2: David Beard.

Longest Putt — West No. 6: David Rech; East No. 6: Wayne Coffey.

---

HAWL Nine-Hole WGA

Date: July 15

Game: Low Net

Course: West

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

First, Second, Third Flights — 1, Karen Hallmark, 34; 2, Jennifer Atkinson, 35; 3, Maureen Ludlow, 39.

Fourth, Fifth Flights — 1, Kathleen Davis, 35; 2, Deb Hill, 37; 3, Kelly Freeman, 38; 4, Frances Stanfield, 41.

---

Ark-La-Tex Junior Tour

Date: July 12

Oak Grove Golf Course, New Boston

Coed 7-9 (9 Holes) — 1, Cooper Long, Longview, 52; 2, Drew Brookshire, Gilmer, 56.

Boys 10-11 (9 Holes) — 1, Roman Phillips, Texarkana, 45; 2, Kamden Kyles, Hooks, 48.

Girls 12-13 — 1, Sophia Gavriel, Texarkana, 80; 2, Kynley Henderson, Texarkana, 81.

Boys 12-13 — 1, Luke Gibbons, Jefferson, 84.

Boys 14-15 — 1, Body Bulkley, Fouke, Ark., 77; 2, Chase Everitt, Henderson, 80.

Boys 16 & Up — 1, Collin Small, Gladewater, 80; Gavin Smith, Wake Village, 90.

The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Remaining tournaments are Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).

For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.

 
 

