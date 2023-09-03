Hole-In-One
Dennis Phillips
Dennis Phillips made his first hole-in-one on Sunday at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.
Phillips, using a 6-iron, aced the 123-yard No. 6 hole.
Janice Terry witnessed the ace.
Blake Davis
TROUP — Blake Davis made his first hole-in-one on Aug. 26 at Hilltop Country Club.
Davis, using a 9-iron, aced the 138-yard No. 12 hole.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Aug. 22
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John Covington, Tim Johnson, Stanley Glass, Gil Weston, Lynn Guthrie, Ray Griffith.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Stanley Glass, 218 inches; No. 12: Joe Gatzga, 262 inches.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Aug. 29
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Robert Davis Sr., Tim Veirgever, Sonny Thompson, Joe Gatzga, Phil Gaddis; 2, Ben Sargent, Robert Greening, Gil Weston, Lynn Guthrie, Billy White.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Gil Weston, 266 inches; No. 12: Stanley Glass, 310 inches.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: Aug. 29
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Courses: East, Central
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Brooke Lunn. Net: Pam Graves
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Debra Perkins; 3, Sherry Bunt. Net: 1, Joel Robinson; 2, Brenda Schreiber; 3, Betty Thompson.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Wendy Melser. Net: 1, (tie) Mary Achziger, Guyla Sever.
Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt, 31.
Birdies — East No. 2: Brooke Lunn; East No. 7: Brooke Lunn; East No. 8: Cathey Weaver; Central No. 2: Wendy Melser.
---
HAWL Nine-Hole WGA
Date: Sept. 1
Game: Odd Holes
East Course
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
First Flight — 1, Emily Parker, 28; 2, Mary Martin, 31; 3, Gail Glasby, 32.
Second Flight — 1, Susan Hay, 34; 2, Jennifer Atkinson, 35; 3, Kathy Shipman, 39.
Third Flight — 1, Mary Beth Trogdon, 31; 2, Betty Poe, 34; 3, Kathleen Davis, 37.
Fourth & Fifth Flight — 1, Kelly Freeman, 39; 2, Monte Hist, 41; 3, Ann Dixon, 43.
Putts — 1, Kathy Burton, 14.