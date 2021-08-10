Floating golf balls

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Aug. 10

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, John “Hondo” Davenport, John Welch, Rusty Adams, Mike Hazel, David Alexander, Steve Muller.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Don Gilbreath 103 inches; No. 12: Lee Belcher 152 inches.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: Aug. 10

Game: Team Total Points

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Lina Acker, Debra Perkins, Carolyn Rudiger; 2, Rose Godoy, Tina Gumber, Sandra Sims; 3, (tie) Cathey Weaver, Theresa Sockwell, Betty Thompson, Karen Hallmark; Lloydell Ladd, Ann Oughton, Mary Achziger.

Putts — 1, Rose Godoy.

Birdies — East No. 5: Betty Thompson, Maureen Hudlow; Central No. 3: Lloydell Ladd.

 
 

