Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Aug. 10
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John “Hondo” Davenport, John Welch, Rusty Adams, Mike Hazel, David Alexander, Steve Muller.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Don Gilbreath 103 inches; No. 12: Lee Belcher 152 inches.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: Aug. 10
Game: Team Total Points
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Lina Acker, Debra Perkins, Carolyn Rudiger; 2, Rose Godoy, Tina Gumber, Sandra Sims; 3, (tie) Cathey Weaver, Theresa Sockwell, Betty Thompson, Karen Hallmark; Lloydell Ladd, Ann Oughton, Mary Achziger.
Putts — 1, Rose Godoy.
Birdies — East No. 5: Betty Thompson, Maureen Hudlow; Central No. 3: Lloydell Ladd.