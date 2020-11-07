Golf ball on tee

Hole-In-One: Benjamin Sargeant

Benjamin Sergeant made a hole-in-one on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.

Sergeant, using a pitching wedge, aced the 135-yard No. 1 hole. He hit from the Gold Tees.

Witnesses were: Jim O’toole and Ken Powell.

---

Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association 

Date: Nov. 4

Game: Team Stroke, Low Net

Central Course

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Martin Robinson, Jack Mason, Mike Ragsdale, Mike Newsom, plus 3; 2, Bill Graham, Bob Metcalf, Alan Bardridge, Rudy Miller, plus 5; 3, Ken Hallmark, Bill Edwards, David Rech, Danny Hejl, plus 11.

Closest to the Pin — No. 7: Mark Cather; No. 9: Bill Graham.

Longest Putt — No. 1: Donny Barnard; No. 4: Hondo Hallmark.

---

WGA Eclectic Golf Tournament

Hollytree Country Club, Tyler

Overall Gross — Susie Presswood

Gross  1, Kathy Owen; 2, Toni Hargis; 3, Mitzi Sterritt; 4, Sandy Varner.

Overall Net  Pam Shillinglaw

Net  1, Sheila Niehaus; 2, Lecia Whitmer; 3, Debo Milling; 4, Emily Nichols; 5, Donna Dargewich.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you