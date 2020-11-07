Hole-In-One: Benjamin Sargeant
Benjamin Sergeant made a hole-in-one on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.
Sergeant, using a pitching wedge, aced the 135-yard No. 1 hole. He hit from the Gold Tees.
Witnesses were: Jim O’toole and Ken Powell.
Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association
Date: Nov. 4
Game: Team Stroke, Low Net
Central Course
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Martin Robinson, Jack Mason, Mike Ragsdale, Mike Newsom, plus 3; 2, Bill Graham, Bob Metcalf, Alan Bardridge, Rudy Miller, plus 5; 3, Ken Hallmark, Bill Edwards, David Rech, Danny Hejl, plus 11.
Closest to the Pin — No. 7: Mark Cather; No. 9: Bill Graham.
Longest Putt — No. 1: Donny Barnard; No. 4: Hondo Hallmark.
WGA Eclectic Golf Tournament
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Overall Gross — Susie Presswood
Gross — 1, Kathy Owen; 2, Toni Hargis; 3, Mitzi Sterritt; 4, Sandy Varner.
Overall Net — Pam Shillinglaw
Net — 1, Sheila Niehaus; 2, Lecia Whitmer; 3, Debo Milling; 4, Emily Nichols; 5, Donna Dargewich.