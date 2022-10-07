Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Oct. 4
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Tim Veigever, Steve Muller, David Alexander, Phil Gaddis.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Ray Griffith, 143 inches; No. 12: Sue Olson, 194 inches.
---
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: Oct. 5
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, Randy McFarland, Doug Saunders, JD Huckabee, Coach Frederick, minus 14; 2, Derrell Hartzo, Steve Kyker, Wayne Barrett, George Sartor, minus 8; 3, Norm Ormiston, Ray Smith, Rod Starnes, Robert Kramer, minus 7.