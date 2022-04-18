Dylan Clanton

Tyler Legacy's Dylan Clanton (left) earned a regional berth. He is shown with his coach David McElveen. Clanton made a hole-in-one on Sunday while practicing for the Class 6A Region II Tournament at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.

Hole-In-One

Dylan Clanton

WACO — Dylan Clanton of Tyler made a hole-in-one on Sunday at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.

Clanton, a member of the Tyler Legacy golf team, was practicing for the Class 6A Region II Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Clanton aced the 178-yard No. 5 hole. It was his first ace.

Witnessed by Tyler Legacy “Red Team” of Jacob Feliciano, Braden Bergman, Will Gillen, Jacob Cole and Coach David  McElveen

HAWL Men's Golf Association

Date: April 15

½-Day Member-Guest

Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Jared Johnson-Judson Weaver. Net: 1, John Pena-Bryce Hays

Flight 2 — Gross: 1, (tie) Alan Eisenmann-Davis Foster; Victor Jones-Chad Henderson; Michael Mckelva-Marcus Terry. Net: 1, Carson Middleton-Kevin Mathis; 2, Clay Reagan-Terry Reagan.

Flight 3 — Gross: 1, Dylan Sims-Jordan Gray; Net: 1, Dwight Thomas-Gary Cornelius; 2, Jordan Specht-Daryl Drake

Flight 4 — Gross: 1, Jon Devereaux-Casey Camp. Net: 1, (tie) RJ Collins-Todd Wintters; Brent Allen-Rick Landsberger.

Flight 5 — Gross: 1, Kevin Yochum-Jamie Davlin. Net: 1, (tie) Jason Healey-Randle Lockwood; Greg Waldron-Guy Waldron

Flight 6 — Gross: 1, Don Etheredge-Jackie Culverhouse. Net: 1, Terry Sustaire-Justin Thomas; 2, Jon Dorsett-Daryl Krause.

 
 

