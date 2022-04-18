Hole-In-One
Dylan Clanton
WACO — Dylan Clanton of Tyler made a hole-in-one on Sunday at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.
Clanton, a member of the Tyler Legacy golf team, was practicing for the Class 6A Region II Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Clanton aced the 178-yard No. 5 hole. It was his first ace.
Witnessed by Tyler Legacy “Red Team” of Jacob Feliciano, Braden Bergman, Will Gillen, Jacob Cole and Coach David McElveen
---
HAWL Men's Golf Association
Date: April 15
½-Day Member-Guest
Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Jared Johnson-Judson Weaver. Net: 1, John Pena-Bryce Hays
Flight 2 — Gross: 1, (tie) Alan Eisenmann-Davis Foster; Victor Jones-Chad Henderson; Michael Mckelva-Marcus Terry. Net: 1, Carson Middleton-Kevin Mathis; 2, Clay Reagan-Terry Reagan.
Flight 3 — Gross: 1, Dylan Sims-Jordan Gray; Net: 1, Dwight Thomas-Gary Cornelius; 2, Jordan Specht-Daryl Drake
Flight 4 — Gross: 1, Jon Devereaux-Casey Camp. Net: 1, (tie) RJ Collins-Todd Wintters; Brent Allen-Rick Landsberger.
Flight 5 — Gross: 1, Kevin Yochum-Jamie Davlin. Net: 1, (tie) Jason Healey-Randle Lockwood; Greg Waldron-Guy Waldron
Flight 6 — Gross: 1, Don Etheredge-Jackie Culverhouse. Net: 1, Terry Sustaire-Justin Thomas; 2, Jon Dorsett-Daryl Krause.