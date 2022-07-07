Hole-In-one
JK Hamilton
TROUP — JK Hamilton made a hole-in-one on June 30 at Hilltop Country Club.
Hamilton, using a gap wedge, aced the 120-yard No. 1 hole.
This was his third career ace.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: July 5
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Jimmy Baughman, Sonny Thompson, Jim Beaux Whitaker, Joe Gatzga, Ray Griffith; 2, John Covington, Bill Luce, Andy Jarvis, Lynn Guthrie, Gary Guthrie.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Sonny Thompson, 18 inches; No. 12: Jim Beaux Whitaker, 374 inches.
---
HAWL Men's 18-Hole Golf Club
Date: July 7
Courses: Central/West
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
1, Rudy Waters, Chuck Risiott, Wayne Jobe, Dean Arroyo, Richard Marberry, minus 13; 2, Ron Hill, Mark Watts, Dennis Pivonka, Jack Tucker, Don Mullins, minus 12; 3, Bill Graham, Davis Beard, Doug Schell, Mike Ragsdale, John Bledsoe, minus 12.
Closest to the Pin — Central No. 2: Dennis Pivonka; West No. 4: Chuck Risiott.
Longest Putt — Central No. 6: Davis Beard; West No. 8: Bill Graham.