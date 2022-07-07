golf club

Hole-In-one

JK Hamilton

TROUP — JK Hamilton made a hole-in-one on June 30 at Hilltop Country Club.

Hamilton, using a gap wedge, aced the 120-yard No. 1 hole. 

This was his third career ace.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: July 5

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Jimmy Baughman, Sonny Thompson, Jim Beaux Whitaker, Joe Gatzga, Ray Griffith; 2, John Covington, Bill Luce, Andy Jarvis, Lynn Guthrie, Gary Guthrie.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Sonny Thompson, 18 inches; No. 12: Jim Beaux Whitaker, 374 inches.

---

HAWL Men's 18-Hole Golf Club

Date: July 7

Courses: Central/West

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Rudy Waters, Chuck Risiott, Wayne Jobe, Dean Arroyo, Richard Marberry, minus 13; 2, Ron Hill, Mark Watts, Dennis Pivonka, Jack Tucker, Don Mullins, minus 12; 3, Bill Graham, Davis Beard, Doug Schell, Mike Ragsdale, John Bledsoe, minus 12.

Closest to the Pin — Central No. 2: Dennis Pivonka; West No. 4: Chuck Risiott.

Longest Putt — Central No. 6: Davis Beard; West No. 8: Bill Graham.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags