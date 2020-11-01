HAWL logo

Nine-Hole WGA Golf Club

Date: Oct. 30

Format: Scramble

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Camlyn Quenneville, Bonnie Schenck, Gail Glaspy, 40; 2, Donna Harper, Deb Hill, Donna Brucker, 42.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you