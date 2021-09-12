Golf ball on tee

Hole-In-One

Carson Middleton

HIDEAWAY — Carson Middleton made a hole-in-one during the annual Men's Golf Association Member-Member Golf Tournament over the weekend.

Middleton aced the No. 7 hole on the West Course.

Middleton was playing with John Pena.

---

Shoots Age or Under

Jim Cozzetto

LINDALE — In the last 30 days, Jim Cozzetto, age 78, has shots his age or lower eight times at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club.

Cozzetto has had rounds of 76, 71, 76, 73, 78, 70, 71 and 75.

---

HAWL MGA Member-Member Tournament

Date: Sept. 11-12

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Flight 1 — 1, Conner Smith-Jared Johnson; 2, Carson Kelly-Michael Mckelva; 3, John Pena-Carson Middleton.

Flight 2 — 1, Don Coughlin-Alan Eisenmann; 2, Brian Thompson-Clay Reagan; 3, Bob Rosen-Rick Delong.

Flight 3 — 1, Logan Smith-Rusty Johnson; 2, Steve Specht-Judd Conner; 3, Dennis Shipman-Charles Brannon.

Flight 4 — 1, (tie) Cameron Bradbury-Jason Healey; Jason Shaver-Dwight Murr; John Byerly-Gary Middleton

Flight 5 — 1, Randall White-Greg King; 2, Jeff Stone-Bruce Miller; 3, John Tompkins-Terry Smith.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA 

Date: Sept. 7

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Cassol. Net: 1, Sherry Bunt.

President’s Flight —Gross: 1, Kay Murphy. Net: 1, Cynthia Judge.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Tanna Stanley. Net: 1, Betty Thompson.

Second Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark. Net: 1, (tie) Sandra Sims-Pat Fengler.

Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt, 29.

 
 

