Hole-In-One
Carson Middleton
HIDEAWAY — Carson Middleton made a hole-in-one during the annual Men's Golf Association Member-Member Golf Tournament over the weekend.
Middleton aced the No. 7 hole on the West Course.
Middleton was playing with John Pena.
---
Shoots Age or Under
Jim Cozzetto
LINDALE — In the last 30 days, Jim Cozzetto, age 78, has shots his age or lower eight times at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club.
Cozzetto has had rounds of 76, 71, 76, 73, 78, 70, 71 and 75.
---
HAWL MGA Member-Member Tournament
Date: Sept. 11-12
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Flight 1 — 1, Conner Smith-Jared Johnson; 2, Carson Kelly-Michael Mckelva; 3, John Pena-Carson Middleton.
Flight 2 — 1, Don Coughlin-Alan Eisenmann; 2, Brian Thompson-Clay Reagan; 3, Bob Rosen-Rick Delong.
Flight 3 — 1, Logan Smith-Rusty Johnson; 2, Steve Specht-Judd Conner; 3, Dennis Shipman-Charles Brannon.
Flight 4 — 1, (tie) Cameron Bradbury-Jason Healey; Jason Shaver-Dwight Murr; John Byerly-Gary Middleton
Flight 5 — 1, Randall White-Greg King; 2, Jeff Stone-Bruce Miller; 3, John Tompkins-Terry Smith.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA
Date: Sept. 7
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Cassol. Net: 1, Sherry Bunt.
President’s Flight —Gross: 1, Kay Murphy. Net: 1, Cynthia Judge.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Tanna Stanley. Net: 1, Betty Thompson.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark. Net: 1, (tie) Sandra Sims-Pat Fengler.
Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt, 29.