Gary Middleton

HIDEAWAY — Gary Middleton made a hole-in-one on Aug. 23 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.

Middleton, using a 9-iron, aced the 126-yard No. 2 hole on the Central course.

Terry Sustaire witnessed the ace.

---

Cody Bray

HIDEAWAY — Cody Bray made a hole-in-one on Aug. 30 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.

Bray, using a 5-iron, aced the 162-yard No. 9 hole on the Central course.

Witnesses were Jason Lawless, Nathan Simmons, Rich Sanguinetti and Jeff McClenney.

---

Joe Caldwell

HIDEAWAY — Joe Caldwell made a hole-in-one on Aug. 30 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.

Caldwell, using a 4-iron, aced the 155-yard No. 9 hole on the West course.

Doug Schell witnessed the ace.

