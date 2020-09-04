Gary Middleton
HIDEAWAY — Gary Middleton made a hole-in-one on Aug. 23 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.
Middleton, using a 9-iron, aced the 126-yard No. 2 hole on the Central course.
Terry Sustaire witnessed the ace.
Cody Bray
HIDEAWAY — Cody Bray made a hole-in-one on Aug. 30 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.
Bray, using a 5-iron, aced the 162-yard No. 9 hole on the Central course.
Witnesses were Jason Lawless, Nathan Simmons, Rich Sanguinetti and Jeff McClenney.
Joe Caldwell
HIDEAWAY — Joe Caldwell made a hole-in-one on Aug. 30 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.
Caldwell, using a 4-iron, aced the 155-yard No. 9 hole on the West course.
Doug Schell witnessed the ace.