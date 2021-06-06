ace

Hole-In-One

David Kurtz

David Kurtz made a hole-in-one on May 30 at Hollytree Country Club.

Kurtz, using a 9-iron, aced the 160-yard No. 11 hole.

Bob Kurtz witnessed the ace.

 
 

