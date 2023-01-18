Hole-In-One
Roger Beynon
Roger Beynon made a hole-in-one on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Beynon, using a 7-iron, aced the 155-yard No. 13 hole.
Witnesses were Steve Garwacki, Bill Detwiler and Bill Hooker.
Hole-In-One
Roger Beynon
Roger Beynon made a hole-in-one on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Beynon, using a 7-iron, aced the 155-yard No. 13 hole.
Witnesses were Steve Garwacki, Bill Detwiler and Bill Hooker.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS