Hole-In-One

Roger Beynon

Roger Beynon made a hole-in-one on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.

Beynon, using a 7-iron, aced the 155-yard No. 13 hole.

Witnesses were Steve Garwacki, Bill Detwiler and Bill Hooker.

 
 

