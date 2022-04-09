Four members of the Brownsboro Bearettes’ Class 4A state championship team will take the court together one more time in the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Classic girls basketball game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Representing the Girls West Team are Allie Cooper (Brownsboro), Brianna Looney (Frankston), Jay Taylor (Tyler), Maggie Caveness (Frankston), Mekhayia Moore (Brownsboro), NaKyiah Hicks (Malakoff), Paris Miller (Brownsboro), Reese Lindley (Winnsboro), Shacaria Stevenson (Tyler) and Tori Hooker (Brownsboro). Coaches are John Hobbs and Molly Weatherred of Canton.
“I’m just happy to get another opportunity to play on the floor, especially with my teammates who I’ve been playing so long with,” Moore said. “It’s basically almost our starting five. I feel like we will have a good time.”
“After we finished the season, I thought it was over,” said Cooper, who will play college volleyball at Southern Arkansas University. “Getting to play with them one more time is special.”
Hobbs, who coaches in the same district with Brownsboro said he is looking forward to having them on his team.
“No wonder Jeremy (Durham) won so many games,” Hobbs joked. I can win a game or two with these girls. It’s a great honor. Besides being great players, they’re great kids. It’s going to be a lot of fun getting to watch all of these girls play and getting to be a part of it.”
For Tyler High’s Stevenson, this will be her final athletic event before going to Texas Southern University to major in psychology.
“I’m very excited but also surprised,” Stevenson said of being selected to play in the game. “I’ve always been about academics. I love the game for sure, but never been one to play outside of the season. When I found out I was nominated and accepted, it was a shock to me, but I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity, so of course I accepted it.”
Representing the Girls East Team are Aaliyah Campbell (Tyler Legacy), Chelsea Brookshire (Woden), Elizabeth Mahfood (Bishop Gorman), Jakiyah Bell (Gladewater), Jessica Durrett (Chireno), Maggie Spearman (Lindale), Nijah Lee (New Summerfield), Ny’Kayla Hooper (Kilgore), Nyla Inmon (Tyler Legacy) and Susie Moran (Whitehouse). Coaches are Jon Froelich, Kimberly Evanson and Bradi Ware of Bishop Gorman.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Campbell said. “It’s going to be a fun experience. These games are always fun to watch, so I’m pretty sure they’re fun to play in.”
“I’m so thankful that I can have the opportunity to play,” Moran said. “It’s going to be cool getting to play with some girls who are really good and who really love to play, and just have fun with them on the court.”
For Gorman’s Mahfood and the coaching staff, it’ll be one more game together.
“That’s pretty cool,” Mahfood said. “I know they’re excited too. There’s a lot of really good girls here, so I’m just looking forward to getting to play with them.”
“Elizabeth is a really good athlete and a very talented soccer player,” Froelich said. “She’s going to play college soccer, and she’s going to do a great job. It will be fun to put her out there on the basketball court one more time. It’s just an honor to have had the chance to coach her.”
All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Clinic.
The game will be streamed on the Northeast Texas Sport Network at netsn.live.