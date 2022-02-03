Weather has canceled classes at many schools across East Texas this week, and sports schedules are also seeing changes.
Tyler Legacy’s girls basketball game at Rockwall-Heath has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday in Tyler. The Legacy boys will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rockwall-Heath.
Tyler Legacy’s boys soccer game at Rockwall-Heath is tentatively set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The girls soccer game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday against Rockwall-Heath at home with no JV game.
Both Tyler High soccer games against Nacogdoches have been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Lions will be at THS Field, and the boys will be in Nacogdoches.
The Bullard at Lindale boys basketball game will be varsity only at 3 p.m. Saturday. The girls game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in Bullard.
The Jacksonville at Nacogdoches boys basketball game will be varsity only at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Brownsboro basketball games against Wills Point will begin with the girls at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the boys will follow.
Cross Roads at LaPoynor homecoming basketball games have been moved to Saturday. Homecoming festivities will begin at 1:15 p.m., and the varsity girls game will start at 2 p.m. with the varsity boys to follow.
The Class 5A Region IV swim meet, which involves Whitehouse, Tyler High and Brownsboro, has been moved to Monday and Tuesday in Lewisville.
