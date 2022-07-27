A total of 13 high school football programs and Tyler Junior College were at Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine on Wednesday for a football media day.
Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Whitehouse, Van, Big Sandy, Winona, Palestine Westwood, Athens, All Saints, Bishop Gorman and Grace Community were all in attendance.
All of the teams in attendance will begin practice on Monday except for Legacy and Tyler, which will open on Aug. 8.
Representing Legacy were Brooks Gallagher, Sam Youngblood, Nate Crockett, Jordan Renaud, Adariyan Scott, Luke Wolf, Jordan Crawford and head coach Joe Willis.
“We want to continue to do what these guys have been doing since January, and they’ve worked incredibly hard throughout the offseason, in spring football and going into the summer, really committed to each other, which is the thing I’m most proud about,” Willis said. “There’s a lot of good player leadership on our team, so I’m excited about this season. I realize we lost some very talented players, but the young guys we’ve got coming have worked for their opportunity. I’ll say this, at the end of the day, football is won up front, and we have several guys here, offensive line, defensive line and linebackers, all part of that system. And I feel like we’re better there than we have been since I have been here.”
Representing Tyler High were Avery Coleman, Zachaun Williams, Makavion Potts and head coach Ricklan Holmes.
“We want to win and win big. That’s the expectation,” Holmes said. “That’s always the expectation. I’m excited about it. This is something we’ve been building up to, putting ourselves back on track to be the normal Lion team that you’re used to seeing, tough on defense, explosive on offense. We’ve got some really good players at the senior level and the underclass level.”
Representing Chapel Hill was Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor, Demetrius Brisbon, Tyson Berry, Drew Harmon, Keviyan Huddleston, Kameron Griffin and head coach Jeff Riordan
“We’re excited to get started on Monday,” Riordan said. “It’s been a long offseason. That last game left a bad taste in our mouth, so the only way to get that taste out of our mouth is to get back to work, and these guys had a great offseason and a great summer. We’re excited about day one Monday morning. There’s going to be a lot of energy and a lot of juice in Chapel Hill, Texas. We’ve got a gauntlet in the schedule. We are going to take it one week at a time, one game at a time and one day at a time right now. We’re going to focus on the game we’ve got next and right now, Gilmer is the first game on our schedule.”
Representing Lindale were Christian King, Will Hutchens, Brett Maya and Trey Mazratian.
Representing Whitehouse were Ladarius Pitts, Jermod McCoy, Hayden Ross and head coach Kyle Westerberg.
Representing Van were Garrett Florey, Brayden Bradshaw, Reed Parish, Beau Barton and Braydon Hullum.
Representing Big Sandy were Hunter Reneau, offensive coordinator Kelly Cook and head coach Larry Minter.
“We’re ready,” Minter said. We’ve struggled the last couple of years. COVID has gotten us. We’re ready for about as normal year as we can have. We have a lot of good kids coming out. We have a big senior class, a lot of seniors playing, 13 or 14 seniors playing this year. We had a great offseason. We’re ready to go.”
Representing Winona were Jesse Jones, Nate Hampton and head coach Keylon Kincade.
Representing Palestine Westwood were Ayden Coker, Boston Anderson, Brandon Russell, Gerardo Lavin-Fernandez.
Representing Athens were Jaden Crane, Hunter White, Gage Friedrich, offensive coordinator Brad Yudizky and defensive coordinator Chayse Rives.
Representing All Saints were Hunter Martin, Mill Walters, Sam Jordan, Hudson Layne and defensive coordinator Jay Jordan.
Representing Bishop Gorman were Jorge Garcia, Aaron Ekwuruke, Alex Barriga, Andre Williams, Josh Hayes and head coach Daryl Hayes.
Representing Grace Community were Caleb Wilson, Will Bozeman, Caden Lynch, Kole Crawford, Reed Alexander and head coach Tim Russell.
Representing Tyler Junior College were Austin Skoglund, Jordan Wallace, Markendrick Beall (former Tatum standout), Graceson Jackson-Smith and head coach Tanner Jacobson.
———
Editor’s note: More content from this event will be coming in the next few weeks leading up to the season.